Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 18:51 Hits: 7

New hearings took place on Tuesday (Jun 22) in the trials of two dissident journalists in Morocco accused of sexual assault, whose detention rights groups see as evidence of increasing state repression and a push to silence dissent.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trial-of-moroccan-journalists-raises-fears-of-repression-15069232