Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 08:43 Hits: 1

An international and independent investigation to examine the alternative hypotheses is urgently needed, and the US and Chinese governments should cooperate fully and transparently with such an inquiry. In the meantime, scientists, politicians, and pundits should acknowledge the uncertainties that currently prevail.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/mysterious-origins-of-covid19-by-jeffrey-d-sachs-2021-06