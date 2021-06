Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 09:07 Hits: 4

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s Unduk Ngadau winner for this year, Maya Hejnowska, has been appointed the state’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) products ambassador. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/22/unduk-ngadau-beauty-queen-now-sabah-sme-ambassador