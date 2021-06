Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 08:36 Hits: 4

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is offering tourists free COVID-19 vaccinations that were previously restricted to UAE citizens and residency visa holders. There is no indication that the change applies to Dubai, the most populous emirate, or the other five emirates that ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/abu-dhabi-opens-up-free-covid-19-vaccines-to-tourists-15067014