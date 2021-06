Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 08:23 Hits: 2

The girlfriend of a Chechen woman who was taken to her native Chechnya by force after police in neighboring Daghestan raided a shelter for victims of domestic violence earlier this month has asked Russian lawmaker Oksana Pushkina to investigate the situation.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/chechen-woman-abduction/31320108.html