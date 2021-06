Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 05:41 Hits: 2

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that criticism of the raid on the city's largest pro-democracy newspaper — Apple Daily — was an attempt to "beautify" security threats.

