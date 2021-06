Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 01:27 Hits: 2

President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to jail people who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as the Philippines battles one of Asia's worst outbreaks, with over 1.3 million cases and more than 23,000 deaths.

