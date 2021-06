Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 02:36 Hits: 6

South Africa will host the continent's first Covid-19 vaccine production facility, as President Cyril Ramaphosa said Monday Africa now understood that doses would "never come" from elsewhere in time to save lives.

