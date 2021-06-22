Category: World Hits: 7Reports of suspicious transactions, including those with suspected links to money laundering or terrorist financing, rose 10.7% to 57,130 last year. Police’s new financial intelligence and investigation bureau hopes technology such as big data analytics system will help with suspicious-transaction reports and save manpower and time. Read full story
Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/06/22/hong-kong-police-to-boost-computing-power-for-new-anti-money-laundering-squad-to-help-screen-surge-in-suspicious-financial-transactions