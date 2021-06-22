The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Hong Kong police to boost computing power for new anti-money-laundering squad to help screen surge in suspicious financial transactions

Category: World Hits: 7

Hong Kong police to boost computing power for new anti-money-laundering squad to help screen surge in suspicious financial transactions Reports of suspicious transactions, including those with suspected links to money laundering or terrorist financing, rose 10.7% to 57,130 last year. Police’s new financial intelligence and investigation bureau hopes technology such as big data analytics system will help with suspicious-transaction reports and save manpower and time. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/06/22/hong-kong-police-to-boost-computing-power-for-new-anti-money-laundering-squad-to-help-screen-surge-in-suspicious-financial-transactions

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version