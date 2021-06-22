Bitcoin crackdown sends graphics cards prices plummeting in China after Sichuan terminated mining operations

Category: World Hits: 5Graphics cards from companies including Nvidia and Asus saw prices fall by as much as two-thirds on e-commerce platforms amid China’s sweeping Bitcoin crackdown. Sichuan, which relies heavily on renewable hydropower, has ordered cryptocurrency mining operations to close down, following Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang. Read full story
