Israel Attacks Palestinian Rally in Occupied Jerusalem

Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Dozens of Palestinians on Tuesday rallied along the border areas between the Gaza Strip and Israel in protest against an Israeli march in East Jerusalem.

The protests mostly took place near the border fence between the southern town of Khan Younis and the northern town of Beit Hanoun, while Israeli soldiers stationed on the border fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters who approached the fence. No injuries were reported yet.

Meanwhile, members of a Palestinian activist group announced they will organize protests at night near the border fence with Israel. It is expected they will launch incendiary balloons and burn tires in the border area.

The “Great March of Return”, which comprises several Palestinian factions, also called for holding protests in the Gaza Strip against the Israeli march.

The Supreme National Authority of the Great March of Return: We call for the mobilization today and declare it a day of rage to protect Al-Aqsa and national sovereignty in Jerusalem in all parts of Palestine and the camps of the diaspora. pic.twitter.com/CWmyex188f June 15, 2021

Human rights defenders said this march, which would have been approved by the new Prime Minister Neftali Bennett, has the purpose of supporting the ethnic cleansing plans promoted by Israel in the occupied territories.

There are deep concerns that the Israeli march scheduled for Tuesday in Jerusalem would renew violent fighting between Israel and Palestinian militias.

From May 10 to May 21, the Israeli army indiscriminately bombed the Palestinian territories. Its actions caused millions of dollars in destroyed infrastructure, killed over 250 Palestinians, and left hundreds of civilians injured.

