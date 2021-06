Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 08:58 Hits: 7

JERUSALEM: An Israeli health official on Monday (Jun 21) urged more 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated against COVID-19, citing new outbreaks that he attributed to the more infectious Delta variant. Israel expanded vaccine eligibility to include adolescents last month. Infections have fallen off ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-urge-adolescents-get-vaccinated-delta-covid-19-variant-15060136