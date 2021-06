Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 23:47 Hits: 1

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has won a landslide victory in a snap parliamentary election called to end a political crisis that erupted after ethnic Armenian forces lost a six-week war against Azerbaijan last year and ceded territory in and around the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

