Breaking Ceasefire, Israel Launches New Airstrikes on Gaza

The targets chosen by the ultra-modern Israeli war aircraft were the towns of Ma'in, in the city of Khan Younis, an area close to Gaza City, capital of the strip blockaded by Israel for more than three decades, reported the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The aggression in fact breaks the truce agreed at the end of last May after more than two weeks of naval, land and air artillery attacks by the Tel Aviv army against the Palestinian territory as a result of which more than 250 people were killed, most of them children, women and elderly non-belligerents.

Rocket fire from the Palestinian strip caused 13 fatalities in Israel, including two elderly people crushed by their neighbors during a human stampede following a bombing alert.

Israeli occupation warplanes are bombing #Gaza right now!!!

Is that what you call a ceasefire?!

On Tuesday, incendiary balloons were fired from Gaza into Israeli territory in protest against the authorization of a march by Jewish fanatics in East Jerusalem to the Al Aqsa Mosque, one of the three holiest sites for the world's 1.5 billion Muslims.

This dawn's bombings are a warning from the multi-colored cabinet approved by the Knesset (Israel's unicameral parliament) earlier this week and headed by the far-right Neftali Bennett, in coalition with communications tycoon Yair Lapid, described as a centrist.

