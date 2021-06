Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 22:52 Hits: 5

The truck crashed into pedestrians ahead of a Pride event close to Fort Lauderdale. Police have said it was a "tragic accident" and not on attack on the LGBT+ community.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/truck-crashes-at-florida-pride-march-killing-one/a-57971626?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf