Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 01:57 Hits: 4

The US president will discuss troop withdrawal with his Afghan counterpart as the Taliban gain ground in Afghanistan. Biden is expected to pledge economic and humanitarian aid.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biden-set-to-meet-afghanistan-president-ghani-amid-troop-pullout/a-57976085?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf