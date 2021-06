Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 06:36 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 19 members of the Dewan Negara have given their full support for the resumption of parliamentary proceedings. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/21/senators-voice-support-for-parliament-to-reconvene