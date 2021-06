Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 06:56 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA: Companies participating in the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas) are only paying for the operational charges of inoculating their workers, says Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/21/covid-19-companies-under-pikas-only-paying-for-operating-cost-of-vaccinations