Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 19:14 Hits: 2

A French and an American astronaut embarked on a spacewalk on Sunday to complete the installation of new solar panels to boost power supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), they announced on Twitter.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-and-french-astronauts-make-iss-spacewalk-15055776