Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 03:42 Hits: 4

CANBERRA: Australia will have a new deputy prime minister after Barnaby Joyce won a leadership contest on Monday (Jun 21) in the government's junior coalition partner the National party. Joyce was previously Australia's deputy prime minister from 2016 to 2018 but resigned after an extramarital ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-deputy-prime-minister-barnaby-joyce-australia-15058644