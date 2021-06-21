The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Citizenship would boost economy; equity in education; Q&A with author Myriam Gurba

In the news today: A new report (again) shows that granting citizenship to undocumented immigrants would both raise wages and boost the nation's economy. Making this nation's educational system more equitable is going to take more than just public statements. Mean author Myriam Gurba talks about #MeToo, racism, and pandemic America.

Here's some of what you may have missed during a mostly peaceful news weekend:

Citizenship for undocumented immigrants would boost economy and increase wages for all, report shows

It’s going to take more than school board statements to make education more equitable

Reflective literature in school can encourage reading and improve literacy. Here’s how

Exploring the magic of Zion National Park and tips for surviving the crush of the crowds

Author Q&A with Myriam Gurba: Bisexual stereotypes, #MeToo movement, and writing about trauma

From the community:

Wilton Manors Gay Pride Horror Was A Tragic Accident - Not an Attack

Sidney "The Kraken" Powell With Another Legal Headache (And It's Even In Florida)

