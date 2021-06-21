News Roundup: Citizenship would boost economy; equity in education; Q&A with author Myriam Gurba

Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 02:00 Hits: 4

In the news today: A new report (again) shows that granting citizenship to undocumented immigrants would both raise wages and boost the nation's economy. Making this nation's educational system more equitable is going to take more than just public statements. Mean author Myriam Gurba talks about #MeToo, racism, and pandemic America.

Here's some of what you may have missed during a mostly peaceful news weekend:

• Citizenship for undocumented immigrants would boost economy and increase wages for all, report shows

• It’s going to take more than school board statements to make education more equitable

• Reflective literature in school can encourage reading and improve literacy. Here’s how

• Exploring the magic of Zion National Park and tips for surviving the crush of the crowds

• Author Q&A with Myriam Gurba: Bisexual stereotypes, #MeToo movement, and writing about trauma

From the community:

• Wilton Manors Gay Pride Horror Was A Tragic Accident - Not an Attack

• Sidney "The Kraken" Powell With Another Legal Headache (And It's Even In Florida)

