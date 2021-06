Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 20:58 Hits: 5

The reasons for the shutdown at the Bushehr nuclear power plant were not immediately clear. Officials warned of possible power outrages as repairs are made.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-shuts-down-nuclear-power-plant-for-technical-overhaul/a-57975492?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf