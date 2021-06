Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 14:38 Hits: 2

The ambassador was recalled after US President Joe Biden branded Russian counterpart Putin "a killer" during an interview.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russian-envoy-returns-to-us-after-putin-biden-summit/a-57973552?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf