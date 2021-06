Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 16:06 Hits: 2

Russia has already been sanctioned over the near-fatal poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The warning of new sanctions from Washington comes just days after US President Joe Biden met with Vladimir Putin.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-preparing-new-russia-sanctions-over-navalny-poisoning-says-official/a-57973989?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf