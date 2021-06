Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 14:31 Hits: 2

Spacewalking astronauts equipped the International Space Station with the first in a series of powerful new solar panels Sunday, overcoming suit problems and other obstacles with muscle and persistence.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210620-astronauts-pesquet-kimbrough-tackle-iss-solar-panel-work-in-new-spacewalk