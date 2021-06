Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 15:36 Hits: 2

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): The government is looking into easing restrictions for individuals who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination including allowing them to travel interstate, says National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/20/govt-looking-into-easing-restrictions-for-fully-vaccinated-individuals-says-khairy