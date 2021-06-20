The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani as violence surges

Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani as violence surges WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Friday to discuss U.S. troop withdrawal amid a surge in fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban across the country. Read full story

