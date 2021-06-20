Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani as violence surges

Category: World Hits: 2WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Friday to discuss U.S. troop withdrawal amid a surge in fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban across the country. Read full story
Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/20/white-house-says-biden-to-meet-with-afghanistan039s-ghani-and-abdullah-abdullah