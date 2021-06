Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 15:53 Hits: 2

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Unidentified stones that lured thousands of fortune seekers to a rural South African village to mine the land with picks and shovels were not diamonds as hoped, officials said on Sunday, but quartz stones with relatively low, if any, value. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/20/safrican-039diamond-rush039-unearths-only-quartz-crystals-officials-say