Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 18:07 Hits: 2

PARIS (Reuters) - The party of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen came top in the first round of regional elections in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region around Marseille, beating the incumbent centre-right into second place, according to an exit poll. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/21/le-pen039s-party-comes-top-in-provence-in-regional-election