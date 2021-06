Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 16:13 Hits: 1

The European Union has reached an agreement on economic sanctions on Belarus, Austria’s government and EU diplomats say, in response to the forced landing of a Ryanair flight last month in Minsk and the arrest of an opposition activist who was onboard.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-eu-sanctions-ryanair-incident-pratasevich-lukashenka/31315106.html