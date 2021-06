Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 11:03 Hits: 4

Technology has facilitated the sexual exploitation of thousands of women in Egypt. To save others from the same destiny, a young Egyptian man launched an online group dedicated to confronting extorters.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/in-egypt-online-group-qawem-saving-hundreds-of-women-from-sextortion/a-57950634?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf