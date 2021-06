Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 11:08 Hits: 5

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has replaced his defence and interior ministers and the army chief of staff amid rising casualties among Afghanistan's security forces in sharply increased fighting with the Taliban.

