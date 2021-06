Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 06:25 Hits: 4

More than a dozen people were killed when gunmen in vehicles opened fire in several districts of the city of Reynosa, close to the US border.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/gunmen-kill-15-in-mexico-us-border-town/a-57971216?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf