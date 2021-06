Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 05:30 Hits: 2

TOKYO (Reuters) -Facing the daunting task of keeping the world's largest sporting event safe, some emergency medicine officers overseeing Tokyo Olympic venues are calling on the organisers to bar spectators over risks of a jump in COVID-19 cases. Read full story

