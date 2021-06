Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 20:21 Hits: 3

Brazil on Saturday crossed the grim threshold of 500,000 coronavirus deaths, the country's health minister said, trailing only the United States in lives lost to Covid-19.

