Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 21:46 Hits: 3

John Bercow, the former speaker of Britain's lower house of parliament, said on Saturday that he had joined the opposition Labour Party after spending most of his political career as a Conservative legislator.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/former-british-parliament-speaker-bercow-joins-opposition-labour-party-15051198