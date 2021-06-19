The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Truth or Fake: Did this video reveal France's withdrawal of troops from Mali?

Truth or Fake: Did this video reveal France's withdrawal of troops from Mali? On June 11, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the end of Operation Barkhane, France's military operation in Mali. But a video had been circulating for a while that supposedly showed French troops already leaving Mali. So where does the video come from? And what does it really show? We found out, in this latest episode of Truth or Fake!

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/truth-or-fake/20210617-info-ou-intox-video-retrait-troupes-francaises-mali-barkhane

