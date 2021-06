Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 14:16 Hits: 7

The United States will ship 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan on Saturday, a senior administration official told Reuters, more than tripling Washington's previous allocation of shots for the island, which has faced increasing political and military pressure from China.

