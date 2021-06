Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 14:36 Hits: 6

This year's World Refugee Day offers a chance to reflect on the uncertainty faced by those forced to flee their homes, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett says as the world grapples with the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/actor-cate-blanchett-sees-pandemic-as-chance-for-reflection-on-15048360