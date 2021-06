Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 15:33 Hits: 6

Thousands marched through central Warsaw on Saturday in an "Equality Parade" demanding an end to discrimination against the LGBT community, amid what campaigners say has been a rising tide of homophobia in Poland in recent years.

