Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 07:23 Hits: 5

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that Poland's security services were scrambling to "secure the many inboxes" of ranking politicians victimized by an "external hack cooked up at the Kremlin."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/poland-russia-cyberattack-officials/31315816.html