Watch: 'Traitor' Mike Pence heckled by pro-Trump Christians

The conservative Christian Faith & Freedom "Road to Majority" conference erupted early Friday afternoon as pro-Trump attendees heckled and booed likely 2024 presidential hopeful Mike Pence, calling the former vice president a "traitor" for refusing to overturn a free and fair election on January 6.

Pence tried to ignore the verbal assaults, speaking over protestors. Some were escorted out of the room, according to a Tampa Bay Times editor:

Watch as Pence gets heckled. Video via Forbes' Andrew Solender:

