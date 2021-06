Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 17:18 Hits: 2

A Liberian rebel commander was sentenced in Switzerland to 20 years in jail on Friday for rape, killings and an act of cannibalism, in one of the first ever convictions over the West African country’s civil war.

