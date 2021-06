Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 09:56 Hits: 2

The Palestinian Authority (PA) cancelled a deal on Friday to receive soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel after an initial Israeli shipment showed an expiration date sooner than had been agreed, the PA health minister said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210618-israel-to-give-palestinians-1-million-soon-to-expire-covid-19-vaccine-doses-in-exchange-deal