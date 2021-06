Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 20:32 Hits: 6

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday called for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urged the military to respect November election results and release political detainees, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210618-un-general-assembly-calls-for-halt-of-weapons-to-myanmar