Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 06:07 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the power to call for Parliament to reconvene at any time, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/19/king-has-power-to-call-for-parliament-to-reconvene-at-any-time-says-zahid