Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 06:41 Hits: 8

IPOH: The government has nothing to fear in allowing Parliament to reconvene, says Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/19/tajuddin-motion-of-no-confidence-will-not-be-tabled