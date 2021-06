Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 19:58 Hits: 7

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres pushed the 193-member General Assembly on Friday to tell Myanmar's military that democracy must be reinstated, political detainees must be freed and human rights abuses and killings must stop.

