Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 10:58 Hits: 3

The start of the delayed Euro 2020 soccer tournament is a nice break from the cares of the world - and the pandemic.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/0618/A-welcome-diversion-in-the-beautiful-game?icid=rss