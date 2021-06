Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 11:00 Hits: 3

Egypt seeks to regain its Arab world leadership; that matches Washington’s search for allies to uphold regional security and stability.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0618/Standing-in-for-US-Egypt-flexes-its-Mideast-muscles?icid=rss